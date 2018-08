By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A 30-year-old worker engaged in track realignment work at St Thomas Mount on Sunday died after he fell from the platform shelter. According to police, the accident occurred around 1.30 pm, when about 15 workers were engaged in track realignment work. While removing the asbestos sheets from the shelters, one Umesh (30), a native of Bihar, slipped from the roof and fell on the track. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital.