Traffic diversions for Besant Nagar church festival

CHENNAI: Traffic restrictions will be in place on August 29, September 2 and 7, for the Besant Nagar Annai Velankanni Church festival.According to a release, parking of vehicles will not be allowed at Sixth Avenue, Fourth Main Road, Third, Second and Seventh Avenues. Vehicles will not be allowed towards the church at 4 pm from MG Road and towards Besant Nagar bus terminus form LB Road via Shastri Nagar First Avenue, Damodarapuram, and Jeevarathinam Nagar. The release also said that parking will be arranged at the Corporation playground on 32nd Cross Street.

One-side parking will be allowed on the following streets in Besant Nagar: Third, Fourth, Fifth Avenues, Sixteenth, Seventh, Twentyfirst, Twentysecond Cross Streets, Second Main Road, Sixth Avenue service road, Twenty-fourth, Twentyfifth, Twentysixth, Twentyseventh, Twentyeight Cross Streets, and Sixth Avenue. MTC buses will not be allowed towards Besant Avenue via ML Park from 2 pm. These buses will be diverted through LB Road, MG Road, and Besant Nagar First Main Road to reach their destinations.

From 8 pm, all other vehicles would also be diverted through the same route.

Buses from the Besant Nagar terminus towards Thiruvanmiyur will use Shastri Nagar First Avenue and LB Road.Vehicles from LB Road and SV Patel Road Junction towards Thiruvanmiyur will use LB Road. Traffic from Thiruvanmiyur Signal towards Adyar Junction will be diverted from LB Road Indira Nagar Third Avenue junction towards Indira Nagar Third Avenue, and Kasturi Bai Nagar Third Cross Street.