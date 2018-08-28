Home Cities Chennai

10 years on, electrification mired in dispute

 Work on Takkolam-Arakkonam stretch delayed due to differences between highways department and railways.

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The 9.5-km railway electrification works between Takkolam and Arakkonam, the last leg of the Chennai circular route, has again hit a roadblock with the State Highways allegedly refusing to allow the railways to set up manned level-crossing on the Arakkonam-Ocheri highway. It is learnt that highways demanded that the railways build a subway or a road overbridge before setting up the level-crossing gate.
The latest conflict has put the ambitious project of circular route in the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram-Arakkonam on the backburner.

According to official documents accessed by Express, the Construction Wing of the Southern Railway has written to the State Highways in Vellore district, seeking NOC to build a manned level-crossing at gate No 49 on the Arakkonam-Ocheri road. “In spite of repeated reminders, we did not get any response from the State government. Forming of earthen embankment and laying of track is completed for the entire stretch except the level crossing No 49 on the Ocheri road. The works have been held up for nearly three months,” a senior railway official told Express. 

However, the State Highways officials remained firm that manned level-crossing will be permitted only if the railways build a subway or a road overbridge. “Four daily services (two daily passengers) and four weekly trains are passing through the track. The level-crossing would create hindrance to smooth passage of vehicles. We have asked the railways to build a subway to close the road,” said a highways official. In response to this, Southern Railway top officials have written to Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan seeking her intervention.

The SR has reportedly assured the State government that the manned level crossing on the Arakkonam-Ocheri road would be closed at the earliest and sought the government’s cooperation to complete the works as it had already been delayed for more than 10 years, said railway sources.In 2003, during gauge conversion in the Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram-Arakkonam section, a 7.5-km track between Takkolam and Arakkonam could not electrified as the INS Rajali Naval Airbase near Arakkonam opposed it for safety reasons. 

However, the Ministry of Defence, later, agreed to bear the cost of detour alignment of the track between Arakkonam and Takkolam, which is two km longer than the actual route and deposited the amount of Rs 54.57 crore with the railways.

Short file 
Earthern embankment formed and tracks laid for 9.5 km between Takkolam and Arakkonam
Manned level crossing at Ocheri road opposed by State Highways
Highways demand subway or bridge
Once project is implemented, Chennai Beach (0 km)-Tambaram (28.6 km)  Chengalpattu (59.6 km)-Kancheepuram (95.6 km)-Arakkonam (123.5 km)-Tiruvallur (162.3 km)-Perambur (225.5)- Chennai Beach ( 232.5 km) will be India’s longest circular route

