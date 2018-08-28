Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man finds his birth parents after 10 years

A 25-year-old man was reunited with his parents after 10 years of separation. 

Published: 28th August 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 25-year-old man was reunited with his parents after 10 years of separation. Car driver Sadasivam was 14 when he met with an accident while walking down the street. He lost his memory, ended up in an orphanage, and was later adopted by another family. Ten years later, he and his friend Lokesh of Kaladipet decided to trace his birth parents and with help of the Pallikaranai police, Sadavisam was reunited with them. 

“As a 14-year-old, I got lost. I do not remember how. I suffered a memory loss in an accident and found my way into an orphanage. Recently, when speaking with a friend, I told him that I vaguely remembered the orphanage’s address and that I wanted to reunite with my family. When we went to the orphanage in Vyasarpadi, we found details of a bank account that had been opened for me using a school identity card. Through that we came to know that my birth parents were living in Pallikaranai. We approached the Pallikaranai police who helped us find my family,” said Sadasivam.


The identity card that the body had with him mentioned his father’s name as Ramachandran from Chitlapakkam. Inspector Albin Raj of the Pallikaranai police station had checked for missing complaints filed 10 years ago and found the address of the family. Ramachandran (56), a resident of Pallikaranai, was raising the son of his brother Viswanathan from Tiruvannamalai as he himself was childless. 

Sadasivam was studying in Class 9 at a school in Medavakkam when he went missing on August 13, 2008. Sadasivam suffered memory loss in an accident. A few people who noticed the teenager roaming around alone, admitted him to a private home at Vyasarpadi. He was then transferred to another home in Villupuram. He was employed at a soap factory as a child labourer when lorry driver Govindasamy saw him and adopted him. He was brought to Tondiarpet where he grew up as a pampered child. He was trained in driving and became a cab driver, Albin Raj explained.

