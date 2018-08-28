Home Cities Chennai

Flying high, far and wide across the country

The music of F16s echoes pensive human emotions — of pain, fear, and rage.

Published: 28th August 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI : We don’t really remember how we came up with the name ‘The F16s’,” says Josh, the band’s front-man. While it is clear the band wasn’t named after the iconic fighter jet, they have been flying high, far and wide across the country, making stops at all the major music destinations, and nuking the trigger points of their loyal millennial fanbase. 

When The F16s started out in 2013, they were ahead of their times for Chennai independent music scene. They were synthesising their live output through a MacBook, experimenting with electronica and dubstep overlays when most others were playing covers of their dads’ favourite songs, or funking around. 

It wasn’t a conscious decision to experiment with an electronica-driven alternative rock sound, which would become mainstream in the next five years. But they are grateful for the change in listeners’ music preferences that has helped them churn out lyric-heavy numbers boiling with individual anguish. From incessantly acclimatising audiences with their sound at college competitions, festivals, to stealing rock ‘n’ roll giant Indus Creed’s thunder at the Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga festival this year, the five-piece band are on an upward curve. City Express caught up with The F16s.

What is your music about? 
Our music stems from basic human emotions. Anger, pain and fear is something everyone feels on a daily basis. Our last album Triggerpunkte (2016) — means ‘trigger points’ in German. The songs are about trivial things that can push a person to the edge and show who they really are. Our first EP ‘Kaleidoscope’ (2013) is a little all over the place but it also deals with ‘the individual’.

Is it a conscious choice to limit your music to the ‘individual’? Is there a censor? 
Not really. But there is a censor. At least there should be. You can’t say whatever you want and hope to not get your legs broken in this country. We shy away from politically charged music because we don’t know enough. However, our next EP Wknd Frnds is about a group and its dynamics. 

Is it unnerving to be an independent outfit? What is your revenue model? 
Yes, but being independent lets us pick where we want to play and when. We used money from winning competitions to record our EP Kaleidoscope. Live gigs bring us money but production is expensive. So we have opened a crowdfunding portal on our website www.thef16s.com, where fans can contribute to help us.

You have played across the country. Have you run out of destinations?  
Yes, it’s true we’ve almost exhausted all the venues in the country and we don’t want to get into this cycle. We saw the doors that opened up after recording our EP Nobody’s Gonna Wait in New York in 2013. Taking our music to other countries and putting ourselves on a global map is definitely on the cards. 

Band members 
 Vocals / guitars - Josh Fernandez 
 Bass - Sashank Manohar
 Guitars - Abhinav Krishnaswamy
 Keyboard / Synths - Harshan Radhakrishnan 
 Drums - Vikram Yesudas

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Music The F16s Music band

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love