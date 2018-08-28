Gutka products, ganja seized

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ganja worth Rs 6 lakh and gutka products worth Rs 11 were seized in Tondiarpet and Koyambedu on Monday.Seven men - R Ravichandran (52), G Sathya (28), T Selvaraj (36), V Suresh (34), C Rajkumar (32), M Kumar (46) and V Velu (47) - were arrested in connection with ganja smuggling.

“Based on a tip-off, we nabbed the suspects near the railway track behind Kannan roundana bus stop in Tondiarpet during the wee hours. The men were seen dividing the product among themselves. The contraband weighed around 8.35 kg,” said a police officer. The seven men had smuggled it from Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, Koyambedu police got a tip-off that gutka products are being delivered to agencies around Koyambedu, from where it is distributed to different places in the city. “On Monday two teams raided parcel agencies in Koyambedu and seized two mini lorries carrying the banned tobacco products,” said a police officer.Three men from the company were arrested. The accused were identified as Vijayakumar from Tambaram, Anwar from Virudhachalam and Munna Ram from Rajasthan.