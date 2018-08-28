Home Cities Chennai

Gutka products, ganja seized

Ganja worth Rs 6 lakh and gutka products worth Rs 11 Lakh were seized in Tondiarpet and Koyambedu on Monday.

Published: 28th August 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :  Ganja worth Rs 6 lakh and gutka products worth Rs 11 were seized in Tondiarpet and Koyambedu on Monday.Seven men - R Ravichandran  (52), G Sathya (28), T Selvaraj (36), V Suresh (34), C Rajkumar (32), M Kumar (46) and V Velu (47) - were arrested in connection with ganja smuggling.
“Based on a tip-off, we nabbed the suspects near the railway track behind Kannan roundana bus stop in Tondiarpet during the wee hours. The men were seen dividing the product among themselves. The contraband weighed around 8.35 kg,” said a police officer. The seven men had smuggled it from Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, Koyambedu police got a tip-off that gutka products are being delivered to agencies around Koyambedu, from where it is distributed to different places in the city. “On Monday two teams raided parcel agencies in Koyambedu and seized two mini lorries carrying the banned tobacco products,” said a police officer.Three men from the company were arrested. The accused were identified as Vijayakumar from Tambaram, Anwar from Virudhachalam and Munna Ram from Rajasthan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganja tobacco products

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love