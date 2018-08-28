Man kills wife, alerts cops before fleeing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 34-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat on Monday and before absconding, alerted the police, informing them that there was some disturbance in his neighbour’s house.

When the police team from TP Chatram police station reached the spot mentioned by the caller, they were shocked to find a woman in a pool of blood. Police suspect that B Srinivasan killed his wife Ammu since he suspected her of infidelity.

Married for 10 years, the couple was living at New Colony in Anna Nagar (East) along with their eight-year-old son.“On Sunday night, the couple had an argument and around 3 am on Monday, Srinivasan slit the throat of his wife. He then took his son and left for his parent’s house located in the same street,” said a police officer from the T P Chatram station.

Before escaping, the accused told his father Balagondaiya (58) and mother Nagarathinam (55) of the incident and asked them to take care of his son. “Later, he called the police control room and merely told that there was some disturbance in his neighbour’s house and wanted police to check and gave the address of his house.”The police reached the spot and saw Balagondaiya and Nagarathinam standing with the eight-year-old. The police are on lookout for Srinivasan.

Bike-borne men snatch woman’s chain

Chennai: Two bike-borne men snatched a five-sovereign gold chain from the wife of a retired police officer at Besant Nagar in the city on Sunday night. “Ponnal (58), wife of SGK Pillai, who retired as DIG, resides in the Housing Board Colony at Indira Nagar. On Sunday night, Ponnal, along with her relatives, had gone to a restaurant for dinner. On her way back on the fourth main road in Besant Nagar, near the Delhi Dhaba, two men riding a bike snatched her chain and fled the spot,” said a police officer.