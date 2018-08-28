Ostriches & wolves born in zoo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : At Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur, seven ostrich chicks hatched from eggs laid in the enclosure recently, said a statement from the director of the park. Similarly, seven grey wolves were born too.There are 11 ostriches at the zoo and are regularly breeding, according to the statement. The incubation period for ostrich eggs is about six weeks. Recently, seven chicks hatched from the eggs laid in the enclosure. “They are closely monitored and special feed has been provided to them,” said the statement.

Similarly, the wolves at the zoo gave birth to seven pups. The female wolf bred over two months ago and the pups were born recently, the statement said. Last year five pups were born at the park of which two died,said a forest official from the park.