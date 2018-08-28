Home Cities Chennai

TANKER Foundation does it again, sets up free dialysis unit

Nearly Rs100 lakh has been received through donation for the purpose and this is the seventh unit of the TANKER Foundation.

Published: 28th August 2018 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

This is the seventh unit of TANKER Foundation  D Sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a move to aid the underprivileged suffering from kidney-related ailments in Retteri, Kolathur and other areas in the vicinity,  a free dialysis centre was launched by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Tamil Nadu Kidney Research Foundation (TANKER) and Rotary Club of Chennai Towers at Retteri.  The architect in-charge, S Ekshikaa told CE that before the dialysis project had started in Retteri about 10 months ago, the urban health centre wore a dilapidated look with no proper illumination, hygiene or equipment.

When the officials from Rotary Club asked around, most of the patients said that they would ‘simply’ skip the dialysis process because they either had to travel all the way to the government hospital at Egmore for treatment at a lower fee or go to a private hospital and pay large amounts of money.“The urban health centre is now equipped with 10 fully automatic dialysis machines, an RO plant as water purity for dialysis is of crucial importance for patient health and outcome, false ceiling to maintain temperature inside the hospital and a lift. So far, this is the only free government dialysis unit equipped with as many facilities,” said Dr. Thiagarajan Thandavan from the TANKER Foundation.  

Nearly Rs100 lakh has been received through donation for the purpose and this is the seventh unit of the TANKER Foundation. Six subsidised dialysis units have a total of 76 Dialysis Stations situated in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Vellore.  Deputy Commissioner Health, GCC, P Madhusudhan Reddy assured that this centre would be enrolled under the Chief Ministers Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, so that the patients can avail insurance. “Three subsidised dialysis units under GCC will come up at Thiruvotriyur, Perungudi and Valasaravakkam in six months and with the completion of this, the total number of dialysis machines within GCC will go up to 50. The number will be further expanded depending on the demand.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Greater Chennai Corporation Tamil Nadu Kidney Research Foundation TANKER Foundation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love