Two hours to evacuate 10,000 from Kalpakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : It will take approximately two hours to evacuate more than 10,000 people from the site of Kalpakkam nuclear facilities in case of disaster, according to Kalpakkam Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Centre.During a site emergency exercise as part of emergency preparedness plan conducted on Monday, evacuation of 10,000 site personnel was carried out in 120 minutes. This includes evacuation of 6,500 personnel by departmental buses while the remaining were evacuated by own vehicles.

The entire site emergency exercise, conducted as per emergency manual of Kalpakkam DAE Centre, concluded within 150 minutes.

The major response action includes sheltering of site personnel in respective units, mock decontamination of ‘injured’ persons, administration of chocolates (notionally in place of stable iodine tablets) to the personnel as a protective action, evacuation of all non-essential personnel out of the site and mock decontamination of a contaminated vehicle within a site.

The entire exercise was conducted by Kalpakkam Emergency Committee, headed by R Satyanarayana, station director, Madras Atomic Power Station, who is also the site emergency director.

The exercise was successful in meeting the requirements stipulated by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) for emergency preparedness at nuclear facilities.

The Department of Atomic Energy, Kalpakkam Centre, has various nuclear facilities functioning which include Madras Atomic Power Station, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (under construction), Bhaba Atomic Research Centre facilities and Fast Reactor Fuel Cycle Facility (under construction).