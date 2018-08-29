Home Cities Chennai

1,330 people from 11 countries do bridge pose, set Guinness Record

The Guinness World Record for the maximum number of people doing the bujapeedasana, or the bridge pose, was set on Sunday, with 1330 people performing the pose. 

Published: 29th August 2018 02:36 AM

The record was set on Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Guinness World Record for the maximum number of people doing the bujapeedasana, or the bridge pose, was set on Sunday, with 1330 people performing the pose. Of those, 1281 successfully held the pose for three minutes. This record was set by the Yuva Yoga Madiram Trust as part of their Yoga World Festival. Yoga practitioners from 11 countries, such as China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Malaysia, participated in the event that was held at Elliot’s Beach, Besant Nagar.

The Minister of Tourism, Government of Tamil Nadu, Vellamandi N Natarajan, and Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Government of Tamil Nadu, K Pandiarajan, attended the event. Padmashri awardee Nanammal was the special guest and George Abraham, principal of YMCA, was the guest of honour.

