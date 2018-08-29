A safe e-security option for gated communities

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Guest authentication, domestic help management, dealing with entry of cab drivers, and management of delivery boys from the web of food stores — managing security at gated communities is a herculean task, thanks to an increasing external footprint due to the advent of e-commerce. Bengaluru-based start-up myGate has now entered the Chennai market, offering a mobile app-based intelligent security system. Co-founder and chief operations officer Abhishek Kumar, said on Tuesday that the company plans to offer services to over 15 gated communities with 5,000 homes each and secure 50,000 residences in Chennai by the end of the year.

Kumar said the myGate app digitises and automates all the manual tasks carried out by guards. “The solution comprises an Android app for security guards and an Android or iOS app for residents, with a fallback to a regular voice call for non-smartphone users. With this system, all entries and exits are approved and logged digitally, with complete visibility and control for the residents or management. The app also offers an e-intercom (automatic visitor authentication), child safety alerts, staff attendance, infrastructure-free vehicle management, resident identification, and visitor overstay alerts. It’s a hassle-free app with a simple interface that makes it easy to be used by everyone,” he said.

As Chennai is the largest commercial and industrial centre of south India, with an estimated population of 4.9 million people, Kumar says there has been an upsurge of high-rise residential complexes and gated communities. “Apartment complexes in Chennai can deploy myGate in less than a week without investing in hardware or capital. The security device is provided in a pay-as-you-go pricing model. The start-up also provides and manages the training of staff, security guards, and residents,” he said.

Among the popular communities in Chennai who have already subscribed to myGate are Arun Excello Estancia, Pbel City, Jains Sundarsana and Olympia Opaline. Joint secretary, Sivabaskaran, Olympia Opaline Owners Association, said, “We have a large community of over 1000 flats and it was getting difficult to manage visitor traffic. After the myGate demo, we realized that the solution caters to lot of our problems and we signed up. It is a great solution to manage and have a digital view of the traffic in the community.”