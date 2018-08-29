Home Cities Chennai

Crime File: 52-year-old man held for misbehaving with minor

A 52-year-old man was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act by Kannagi Nagar police on Monday.

Published: 29th August 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act by Kannagi Nagar police on Monday. A seven-year-old girl was playing on the streets on Monday when S Lawrence (52), a painter by profession, took the girl into his house. Later, the girl came crying to her mother and complained that the man had behaved indecently with her. The woman lodged a complaint with the all-women police station. The police have arrested Lawrence.

Laptop thieves nabbed 
Chennai: Two persons who were involved in a series of laptop thefts were arrested by Virugambakkam police on Tuesday. Police recovered `20 lakh worth 33 laptops from them. A Mohammed Rafiq (31) and S Syed Abukaadi (30) allegedly stole laptops from houses and apartments of men who work in IT 
firms. 

Murder accused held
Chennai: Kundrathur police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly murdering an autorickshaw driver. Rajendran (48), the driver, was found dead at his home at Kundrathur. Velu (40) of Aminjikarai was arrested in connection with the crime and remanded to custody. Police suspect enmity to be the cause for the murder. 

Duo held for entering Alagiri daughter’s house
Chennai: Two persons were arrested on Monday night for allegedly trespassing into the house of Kayalvizhi, daughter of MK Alagiri, a former union minister,  at Injambakkam. On Monday night two men forcibly entered the house on Springdale Road and picked an argument with the security guard. The information was passed on to Neelankarai police who arrested the duo Shankar and Venkatesan who were working as supervisors in an elite bar at Neelankarai.

doc murder case Accused surrenders
Chennai: Williams, a lawyer, the prime suspect in the five-year-old case relating to the murder of neurologist S D Subbiah, who remained absconding after obtaining bail, surrendered before the Seventh Additional Sessions Court here on Monday. Special public prosecutor N Vijayaraj recently submitted a petition before the court to declare Williams a ‘proclaimed offender’. Meanwhile, Williams surrendered before the court. He was later remanded to judicial custody. The Madras high court granted bail to Williams in February 2015. Subbiah was attacked with sharp weapons at Raja Annamalaipuram in September 2013 and he succumbed on September 23.

