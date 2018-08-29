Imam dies after being attacked with ‘liquid’

Home Cities Chennai

An imam of the Triplicane big mosque was burnt to death by an unidentified person who threw an inflammatory liquid on him on Monday. 

CHENNAI : An imam of the Triplicane big mosque was burnt to death by an unidentified person who threw an inflammatory liquid on him on Monday. Police said Syed Fazruddin, 60, was offering prayers in a rented part of a building opposite the mosque when a group of women approached him around 8 pm. As they were leaving, a person in burqa threw a liquid on Fazruddin and it caught fire.

Hearing the cries, people rushed to his help. But the person, who threw the liquid, managed to flee from the spot. Fazruddin was taken to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he died a few hours later. “Every day after namaz, Syed used to meet people. He would bless them and give talismans. He has been doing it for over 30 years in a rented place of a commercial building on the Triplicane High Road,” said  police.

Preliminary probe suggested that the liquid was neither petrol nor kerosene. “The doctors are also not sure of the substance. We have sent samples for tests,” said the police officer. Police are yet to find out the identity of the assailant and the motive. 

imam death

