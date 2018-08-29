Life lessons are best taught by pets

Indira G Krishna By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The time has come when kindness and compassion is paramount. We need to be there for each other, help each there and stand up for one another. A lot of people may ask, how can we make ourselves more compassionate? My answer is – Bring home a pet!I’m lucky to be the mother of an amazingly compassionate, loving child – I owe this to the animals and birds we have at home. My little girl is growing up amongst four dogs, four ducks and an aquarium full of freshwater fish. Sounds like a dream, doesn’t it? At the same time, this very six-year-old is growing up with two dogs who are epileptic, one dog with special needs , one rescued dog and four ducks that she has taken care of since they were wee little ducklings. Let me tell you, she considers all of them family. So do we.

All of my dogs are adopted. Each of them coming from terrible pasts brought to us with the hope of a better future. It’s funny how life turns out, it’s them who have made our lives better, fuller, richer and happier. They taught us to open our hearts. They taught us to listen to those who are screaming for help when no one else can hear them. These dogs can’t speak but what they say with their eyes and gestures is all that matters. Life lessons, I tell you, are best taught by our furry ones.

After a long day, we have them to console us and make us laugh. Sometimes, I feel my house is quite a mad place with the antics of my nine – dogs, ducks and daughter – and the craziness that engulfs us all. This is the best kind of crazy and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Lastly, I never forget about our pet community. We pet parents are bound by this unbreakable bond that has spoken volumes in the past and will too in the future. They have rallied together for our pets…for our family. Beautiful, amazing, kind and compassionate souls are out there and behind each one of them is a furry four-legged loyal being.So, what are you waiting for? Give in to that voice inside you and adopt because the best is yet to happen.