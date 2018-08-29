Home Cities Chennai

My cat’s Aggression disturbs my dog

Yes. Contrary to popular legends, sometimes, dogs are the victims in the dog-cat confrontations. Cats are known to act aggressive and even chase dogs if they want to. 

Published: 29th August 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividhya S
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Yes. Contrary to popular legends, sometimes, dogs are the victims in the dog-cat confrontations. Cats are known to act aggressive and even chase dogs if they want to. Fortunately the two mortal enemies could be made to coexist.Watch for signs of initiation from your dog and cat to see who started it. If your dog is trying to be overly playful and annoying your cat for some reason, you will need to discourage this behaviour. Cats usually prefer to be left alone.

A basic obedience training will be a good option if the cause of the problem is your dog. Get your cat checked by the vet for any signs of illness or pain that could be causing her to be withdrawn or aggressive and  have a low tolerance to your dog. If your cat is attacking the dog unprovoked, then try to understand the reason. Is the cat being territorial with absolutely no acceptance of your dog being in the same area as her. Or is she just being playful and trying to have a rough game with your dog? In certain situations where the dog is relatively small, as is the case here, this could also be a manifestation of the cat’s prey drive kicking in and chasing the dog around the house.

In all cases, the cat needs to trained to behave. But cats do not get trained the same way as dogs and can appear quite stubborn and frustrating. The first step is to manage the interaction between the two of them so that it does not escalate. Separate them if needed and reward the one that is showing better temperament and behavior. Allow them to interact with an artificial barrier like a baby gate.Engage the cat in games and activities that will channel her energy and prey drive into chasing her toys rather than the dog. Spend quality time with your cat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dog-cat confrontations pets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor