Pupils ace papers at Eco conference

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The National Students Conference on Economic Growth and Development of India 2018 was held at Shrishti Vidyasharam Senior Secondary School. Thirty five teams from 10 schools participated. The seminar was presided over by SA Raman, collector of Vellore district. Mahindra World City, Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Vidya Peetam Senior Secondary School, Vidhyalaksmi CBSE School, the PSBB Millenium School, VVNKM Senior Secondary School, PSBB enior Secondary SSchool, Vedavali Vidyalaya, Geekay World School, and Kola Saraswati Vaishnav Senior Secondary School presented their papers on four topics– ‘Education and Health care’, ‘Status of start-ups in India’, ‘Is India on the correct trajectory of economic routes?’ and ‘Infrastructural development in the last 6½ decades of Indian economic planning’.

The paper by Ruchira Radhe on ‘Status os Start-ups in India’ from Shrishti Vidyasharam won the first prize; Gagan C and Krishna Pranav C P of Shrishti Vidyasharam, who presented a paper on the same topic won the second prize. Guruganesh R S of Vidhyalakshmi CBSE School, whose paper was on ‘Education and Healthcare’ won the third prize. The winners were awarded with a cup and a certificate. All the delegates and the participants were given a memento and a certificate each.