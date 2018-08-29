Home Cities Chennai

Staff cooperative society elections to be held from October 2 to 9

Southern Railway will exercise their franchise in the cooperative society election, held once in five years, to choose 16 directors and 161 members of the general body. 

Published: 29th August 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Southern Railway Employees Cooperative Credit Society Limited (SRECCS), Tiruchy, one of the largest cooperative credit societies in the railways, is all set to go to elections to elect the board of directors and members of general body council. About 40,000 members, mostly group C and D employees, who work in workshops, sheds and divisions in the jurisdiction of the Southern Railway will exercise their franchise in the cooperative society election, held once in five years, to choose 16 directors and 161 members of the general body. 

The polling will be held between October 2 and 9 across the Southern Railway. On the first day, polling will be held in the Golden Rock Workshop in Tiruchy. The SRECCS provides general loan, education loan, accident insurance scheme, marriage loan, and education award to the wards of its members. The corpus fund of SRECCS is generated through membership fee paid by railway workers. Though major railway unions including Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU) and Southern Railway Employees’ Sangh (SRES) participate in the election, since1990s the society was dominated by the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU). 

Presently, SRMU headed by N Kanniah remains the sole representative of the railway employees for nearly two decades. Hoping to retain power, the SRMU has been campaigning with the promise to hike loan cap for the workers. The co-operative union election is expected to set the stage for winning the employees union election to be conducted in December this year. About 90,000 workers will participate in the employees union election. However, a few major unions claim that the society election has no significance as it is not monitored by any representative of the railways. 

R Elangovan, vice-president of DREU, said until 1985, the post of chairman of Tiruchy SRECCS was held by railway accounts officer and the society’s functions remained transparent.“The selection of chairman from the elected directors has only led to mismanagement. Even the elections are not monitored by the railway administration,” he said.

Soil test starts near Purasawalkam for Metro Rail phase 2

Chennai: Underground work for corridor 3 of Phase 2 Metro Rail project, connecting Madhavaram in the North to Siruseri in the South, is set to begin soon with review work to test soil quality starting near Purasawalkam-Choolai Junction. The soil tests and geo-technical investigations, which began at Madhavaram in June this year, will reveal the geological conditions of the area. This corridor which is part of 108-km long phase 2 project covers localities of Purasawalkam, Ayanavaram and Perambur. Estimated at a budget of Rs 88,000 crores, the other two corridors will connect Madhavaram to Sholinganallur and Light House to CMBT. The Metro officials said the soil tests were important as around 52 km of stretch would be underground. 

General Manager inspects Takkolam-Arakkonam line

Chennai: Southern Railway General Manager R K Kulshrestha has inspected the Takkolam-Arakkonam section on Tuesday. During his visit, the GM has reviewed the progress of electrification of the 9.5-km stretch between Takkolam and Arakkonam. He was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager Naveen Gulati.  The 9.5-km track is the last leg of electrification project between Kancheepuram and Arakkonam.  “The matter pertaining to setting up of the manned level-crossing gate on the Arakkonam- Ocheri highway roads is being pursued with the state government officials and NOC is awaited,” said an official statement.  

The Ministry of Defence recently acceded to the detour alignment of tracks near the INS Rajali Naval airbase and remitted full deposit amount of Rs 54.57 crore with the Railways. On completion of this last leg of the electrification project between  Arakkonam and Kancheepuram, the circular route connecting Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu-Tirumalpur-Arakkonam-Tiruvallur- Chennai Central will be commissioned for traffic. He also inspected the Arakkonam station and took stock of the amenities provided at the station. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southern Railway Employees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor