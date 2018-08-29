Staff cooperative society elections to be held from October 2 to 9

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Southern Railway Employees Cooperative Credit Society Limited (SRECCS), Tiruchy, one of the largest cooperative credit societies in the railways, is all set to go to elections to elect the board of directors and members of general body council. About 40,000 members, mostly group C and D employees, who work in workshops, sheds and divisions in the jurisdiction of the Southern Railway will exercise their franchise in the cooperative society election, held once in five years, to choose 16 directors and 161 members of the general body.

The polling will be held between October 2 and 9 across the Southern Railway. On the first day, polling will be held in the Golden Rock Workshop in Tiruchy. The SRECCS provides general loan, education loan, accident insurance scheme, marriage loan, and education award to the wards of its members. The corpus fund of SRECCS is generated through membership fee paid by railway workers. Though major railway unions including Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU) and Southern Railway Employees’ Sangh (SRES) participate in the election, since1990s the society was dominated by the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU).

Presently, SRMU headed by N Kanniah remains the sole representative of the railway employees for nearly two decades. Hoping to retain power, the SRMU has been campaigning with the promise to hike loan cap for the workers. The co-operative union election is expected to set the stage for winning the employees union election to be conducted in December this year. About 90,000 workers will participate in the employees union election. However, a few major unions claim that the society election has no significance as it is not monitored by any representative of the railways.

R Elangovan, vice-president of DREU, said until 1985, the post of chairman of Tiruchy SRECCS was held by railway accounts officer and the society’s functions remained transparent.“The selection of chairman from the elected directors has only led to mismanagement. Even the elections are not monitored by the railway administration,” he said.

Soil test starts near Purasawalkam for Metro Rail phase 2

Chennai: Underground work for corridor 3 of Phase 2 Metro Rail project, connecting Madhavaram in the North to Siruseri in the South, is set to begin soon with review work to test soil quality starting near Purasawalkam-Choolai Junction. The soil tests and geo-technical investigations, which began at Madhavaram in June this year, will reveal the geological conditions of the area. This corridor which is part of 108-km long phase 2 project covers localities of Purasawalkam, Ayanavaram and Perambur. Estimated at a budget of Rs 88,000 crores, the other two corridors will connect Madhavaram to Sholinganallur and Light House to CMBT. The Metro officials said the soil tests were important as around 52 km of stretch would be underground.

General Manager inspects Takkolam-Arakkonam line

Chennai: Southern Railway General Manager R K Kulshrestha has inspected the Takkolam-Arakkonam section on Tuesday. During his visit, the GM has reviewed the progress of electrification of the 9.5-km stretch between Takkolam and Arakkonam. He was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager Naveen Gulati. The 9.5-km track is the last leg of electrification project between Kancheepuram and Arakkonam. “The matter pertaining to setting up of the manned level-crossing gate on the Arakkonam- Ocheri highway roads is being pursued with the state government officials and NOC is awaited,” said an official statement.

The Ministry of Defence recently acceded to the detour alignment of tracks near the INS Rajali Naval airbase and remitted full deposit amount of Rs 54.57 crore with the Railways. On completion of this last leg of the electrification project between Arakkonam and Kancheepuram, the circular route connecting Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu-Tirumalpur-Arakkonam-Tiruvallur- Chennai Central will be commissioned for traffic. He also inspected the Arakkonam station and took stock of the amenities provided at the station.