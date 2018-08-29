Teachers fume over ‘unfair’ transfers

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Several teachers in government arts and science colleges across the State seem to have been given “favourable” transfers in the last few weeks even as counselling for transfers is scheduled for next month.R Dhamodharan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association, accused that those who knew higher officials or politicians were given their preferred transfers ahead of the counselling scheduled for September 10. “Hundreds of teachers are waiting for the counselling to happen, but many teachers have already been transferred,” he said.

At least four teachers in different government colleges told Express that the transfers were being made since May, but in recent weeks the number of transfers had spiked. Around 50 such transfers are said to have taken place. They accused that this was being done bypassing seniority and priority as per rules.

However, a senior official in the Directorate of Collegiate Education denied that any transfer had taken place in recent weeks, though she did not elaborate.

“Teachers are kept in the dark about the vacancies until the last minute. Teachers, who know higher officials or politicians are given favourable transfers and the rest can apply only for the left-over vacancies,” Dhamodharan alleged. Various criteria like seniority and health issues are taken into consideration during the counselling for the transfers, but the transfers were made bypassing these, he said.

At least seven teachers were given transfers to Coimbatore Government Arts and Science College alone, said a teacher from college requesting anonymity. “Three teachers were transferred to the Chemistry department, one each to Physics, Tamil, MCA and Commerce departments”, he claimed adding there are several others waiting for the counselling to apply for that post.

A teacher from Madurai claimed that eight such transfers were made in the southern region. “These teachers may not get the transfer based on the prescribed order of priority notified for counselling. So, they indulged in malpractice to get transferred,” he charged.Dhamodharan said around 30 teachers were transferred in August alone and at least over 20 prior to that. Every year, between 200 and 300 teachers apply for counselling, based on existing vacancy.

The teachers transfer counselling, which usually happens in June or July, has been delayed this year. This means that teachers will have to move to towns during the academic year, instead of the usual practice of shifting only during college holidays. Teachers said this becomes a problem particularly for students who get attached to certain teachers and to teachers who have taken up other extra-curricular responsibilities on campus.

A senior official from the Directorate of Collegiate Education, when contacted by Express, said, “No transfer has happened so far. All teachers are waiting for the counselling.” Director of collegiate education R Sarumathi, was unavailable for comment despite repeated phone calls.Dhamodharan urged the government to make the transfers more transparent, intimate teachers vacancies openly and conduct counselling online to avoid malpractice. “If more than a tenth of teachers who want transfers get what they want even before counselling, there is no point in conducting it,” he said adding that an inquiry should be held to check the “unethical transfers” that were made before the counselling was held.

Transfer order given without explanation

Amidst the controversy that many government arts and science college professors were given transfers ahead of the counselling, some teachers have been receiving transfer orders without proper explanation. A Tamil teacher at Government Arts College, Kuzhithalai, recently received a transfer order, stating he was being moved for administrative reasons. He said he had not requested for transfer and that there was no pending complaint against him.

“If there was an administrative complaint against me, there should have been an inquiry at least,” he said. He claimed that he refused to take part in “certain dubious activities” in college involving funds for the Youth Red Cross. “I have raised objection against several malpractices in college and I am being targeted for that,” he said. Another teacher who was part of the college admissions committee in the same college allegedly refused to part take in a deviation in caste reservation for BCom students admission and was transferred.