Home Cities Chennai

The Butterfly Effect

Quietly and slowly, a group of people approached a large bush at one of the trails in Adyar Poonga.

Published: 29th August 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Photos: Martin Louis

By  Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Quietly and slowly, a group of people approached a large bush at one of the trails in Adyar Poonga. A butterfly peeped in and out of the foliage, and everyone’s eyes were on it. A child shouted, ‘Look ma, a butterfly!’, and the insect hurriedly flew away, and the group let out a sigh.Dr R Banumathy opened her book, Handbook on Butterflies in Tamil Nadu, and turned to the corresponding page. “That was a Grass Blue. They drink from the flowers that grow on the ground. These flowers are crucial for their existence. Based on their markings, you can differentiate between the many varieties of Blues — Lesser, Tiny Pale,” she explained the crowd, who were looking at the picture of the brownish-green butterfly.

The Butterfly Walk was held as a part of Madras Day celebrations by the Madras Naturalists Society, which was established in 1978. This was the fifth year of the walk. “This is the first in the city. People should be exposed to the species and the variety of butterflies that live here,” said Vigay Kumar, secretary of the Madras Naturalists Society. Headed by Banumathy, the walk was held on Saturday afternoon.Butterflies enjoy warm, sunny weather and dislike cloudy or rainy weather. This makes Chennai an ideal place for them to thrive. The city has over 90 species distributed among the various green areas like Guindy National Park, IIT grounds and Adyar Poonga.

Through the course of the walk, the group saw butterflies like the red-and-black Crimson Rose, the bright yellow Lime Blue, and the brown-and-yellow Common Jay.The group was lucky to see the huge Blue Mormon. The large blue butterfly quickly fluttered through the crowd. “This is the first time that I saw a Blue Mormon in Poonga. It’s an uncommon butterfly here. It’s essentially a Western Ghat species, so you’ll see them a lot in Coimbatore. It’s a sign of an unpolluted area as they don’t live in polluted places,” said Dr Banumathy.

The group also witnessed a male Common Crow making figure-eight patterns beside a large bush. Dr Banumathy explained that the male butterfly was spraying pheromones through a protrusion from the lower abdomen called a hair pencil to attract female Common Crows.The large brown butterfly, with white specks on its wings continued to spray pheromones as Dr Banumathy went on to explain that despite August being the mating season, the poor rainfall in Tamil Nadu has led to the poor growth of plants, which is detrimental to the mating habits of the insects, as they require fresh, green leaves during this season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adyar Poonga Butterfly Walk Madras Day celebrations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor