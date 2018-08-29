Woman sets self on fire near Thiruverkadu police station premises

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A woman allegedly set herself on fire in front of the Thiruverkadu police station on Tuesday afternoon. “G Revathi (30), a resident of Kasthuribai Nagar in Thiruverkadu, had been on bitter terms with her neighbour Amirthavalli. The two families living in a rented house in the same compound had frequent verbal fights over cleaning drainage blocks and throwing waste. The duo approached Thiruverkadu police frequently and given oral complaints against each other. Amirthavalli on Monday lodged a written complaint with the police over the civic issues, demanding action against Revathi for abusing and disturbing peace in her family,” said an officer.

On Tuesday morning, the police called the duo to talks. While Revathi reached the police station, Amirthavalli did not. The police officer postponed the meeting to 3 pm and asked Revathi to go home for lunch. According to police officers, Revathi, who left the police station, came back within an hour with a bottle of petrol and immolated herself in front of the Thiruverkadu police station. The police tried to douse the fire and admitted her in the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. Revathi sustained 82 per cent burns and is in a dangerous condition, the doctors said.

A case has been registered by the Thiruverkadu police and further investigations are on.

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.