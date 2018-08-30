A divine collection of art

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The love for paintings and history brought Anna L Dallapiccola, Kuldip Singh and RG Singh together. Thanjavur’s Gilded Gods: South Indian Painting in the Kuldip Singh Collection is a combined effort of their passion. The book was released recently at Amethyst.The book is a celebration of around 300 paintings of Kuldip Singh, a New Delhi-based architect. This could perhaps be the largest single collection ever. “The urge to learn about architecture and sculptures led me to collect paintings. A friend had asked me for two Thanjavur paintings.

So, when I visited south India, my tryst with these paintings began. I also had to learn about Hinduism and explore the heritage behind these works because they were all paintings of Gods,” shares Kuldip Singh, who is the key contributor to the book. However, some paintings did not make it to the book to prevent the overlap in similar subjects of Thanjavur and Mysuru paintings.

The works illustrated in the book display a variety of idioms within the south Indian tradition, both religious — images of deities, saints and temple plans — and non-religious — portraits of maharajas, religious personalities, and devotees. Thanjavur paintings remain among the most popular artworks in our homes — avidly collected but little understood. This volume presents an enhanced understanding of the subject through an in-depth study of south Indian paintings of the 18th and 19th centuries from Thanjavur and its allied style of Mysuru.

“I started off by examining the paintings of north India. After a point, I got fed up with it and moved towards south Indian works. In 2015, Kuldip Singh had called me to inform that his collection was complete and I could have a look. I was surprised by the vastness indeed,” shares Anna, who authored the book. Another important contributor to the book is RG Singh, a writer, and collector of Mysuru-style paintings. His chapter traces the history of evolution of these traditional paintings. It also identifies the artists who lived and worked in the Mysuru palace. “Mysuru works are painted on boards made from newspapers. These are British, French and Japanese papers stuck one on top of another to make a thick board. A white watermarked paper forms the final layer. This is how we trace the dates. There is also mention of important events in the paintings,” explains Singh.

Also included in this book are painted prints, some reverse-glass works, and a few lithographs. From the domain of Gods and Goddesses and the sites and stories associated with their worship, there are portraits of maharajas, priests, and common man. We also gain a glimpse of the different regions and schools that come under the larger ambit of the term ‘south Indian’ paintings.

A historical and cultural background provides an overview and context to the material while a description of the technique and an analysis of styles highlights an aesthetic appreciation. In addition to a focus on the process of conserving and preserving these works, the book looks at the contemporary status of this form which is experiencing a revival within the art market. The book is available on Amazon for `1,895