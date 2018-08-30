A stylish cover up

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Building a modest fashion empire is no cake walk. But 24-year-old designer, Shanaz Rukshana, the force behind The Hijab Company (THC) has been creating waves across the globe. On the sidelines of the brand’s website launch, the young designer talks about expanding her clientele and her unique line of Hijabs.“The thought of breaking barriers and making the traditional Hijab both fashionable and affordable, was in the pipeline for a long time,” says Shanaz, who started THC in 2017.

With not many clothing stores catering to fashionistas like Shanaz, she decided to take up the task of adding style and sophistication to the traditional Hijabs, herself. “I was flooded with requests from women of all age groups asking for Hijabs that matched their outfit for an occasion/event. So, from fabric, colour, and embellishment to embroidery, I began exploring, experimenting and customising it. Everything is handpicked,” she explains.

Shanaz started catering to women in India, Singapore, Malaysia and Dubai. “After an exciting year of catering to all our clients, we have launched a website. This way the reach will be more. Anyone who wants to try their hands on some affordable modest fashion clothing can satisfy their needs,” she shares.

While many countries are rapidly moving away from outdated tropes and catching up with the trend of modest fashion, India’s response has been lukewarm.

But, Shanaz says she sees a bright future. “Fashion influencers are taking to social media to spread the word, and women want to explore more. Gone are the days when black was the go-to colour and burqas were what women wore to events. People have become open to the idea of experimenting and adding a pop of colour to the rich tradition and culture,” she says.

Shanaz believes in being open-minded in fashion, and otherwise. “We respect the views and suggestions of our customers, and work on projects keeping them in mind. Trends keep changing, so our line of Hijabs change accordingly. We have a mixed bag of exclusive Hijabs that are a reflection of our in-house fashion and also in line with the current trend,” she shares.

From georgette, soft chiffon with pearls, textured cotton to Jersey Hijabs, they make it all. Hijabs with pearls customised on different fabrics are in-house specialty. “The fabric is picked according to the weather of a city. We make sure it suits different climatic conditions. But, if a customer is inclined towards a specific material, we customise it,” she says.

The industry is seeing a world of change, especially with older women encouraging youngsters to explore different styles. “Since more people are travelling and are taking inspiration from places, people, and social media, there are no limitations. Progressive times are here and it is exciting to experiment,” she says.Shanaz dreams of expanding and opening physical stores across the globe. “It’s certainly a dream and a goal that I am working towards,” she adds.