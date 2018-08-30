Home Cities Chennai

A tribute to 100 years of Gujili paatu

 The era of 1850 to 1950 marked the existence of a subaltern literature called Gujili. This form of literature included tiny song books that are not more than 10 pages.

In 1930, people who carried the Gujili copies were arrested

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

City historian Nivedita Louis and singer-cum-dancer Monali Subramaniam presented a lecture demonstration on the rise and fall of Gujili Ilakkiyam at the Press Institute of India recently. 

Gujili derived its name from a locality that's situated behind the railway office in Chennai central. It is presently called the 'Gujili Bazaar'. The street was previously called 'Evening Bazaar'. Earlier, it used to be a makeshift market place where one could find everything including stolen items. It has also earned the name Thieves Bazaar. 

Gujili derived its name from a locality that’s situated behind the railway office in Chennai central. It is presently called the ‘Gujili Bazaar’. The street was previously called ‘Evening Bazaar’. Earlier, it used to be a makeshift market place where one could find everything including stolen items. It has also earned the name Thieves Bazaar. 

Gujili street are also present in Tiruchy. These books were printed and sold across Pudukottai, Kumbakonam, Nellai and Neyveli. “The songs used to be sold in bulk in the markets and the writers had their own tiny printing units. They’d sing only a part of the song in the book. Once people liked them they’d buy the books. This was also used as a marketing and advertising strategy. What made them special was that the songs were meant to be sung in a specific ragam, thalam, mettu and viruttham. They also followed a specific drama style,” shared Nivedita while showing an old crumbled copy of a Gujili book. The front page had the year and date of printing along with the author’s name and topic.

Some of the prominent names in Gujili paatu were — K Madurai Mudhaliyar and RBS Mani. The books have great accounts of the city’s history because these were written by laymen, who had raw mixed emotions. For instance, the Guindy race song was written by Subbayan. He broke the misconception that race was for the rich by highlighting on the different sects of people who came to watch the show. It was their only source of entertainment in those days. The race would continue from 6 am-10 am. However, there was a break in the routine during  World War I and the Duke of Connaught’s visit in 1921. Such were the eye for detailing these men had. 

Some of the other spoken events include — The great famine of Madras (1876-1878), the first tram service of Madras in 1895, the song about first train journey from Royapuram came out in 1925, the first exhibition flight built and flied in Madras around 1911 and the Emden attack during World War I. The highlight of Emden attack is that the writer has mentioned about the neighbourhood getting affected by the bombing. He has made note of the name of localities and preserved them. There was also a good share of humour in their writing.

The books spoke about mosquitoes and mothers-in-laws’ fights with daughters-in-laws that successfully  struck a chord with the present generation. “After the advent of magazine and newspapers, the Gujili paatu faded. The books were banned when they addressed serious topics like freedom struggle. In 1930, people who carried these copies were also arrested,” said Nivedita. 

