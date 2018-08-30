Home Cities Chennai

Actor renames Narpani Mandram as Vishal Makkal Iyakkam

Actor Vishal renamed Narpani Mandram as Vishal Makkal Iyakkam on Wednesday at a private event celebrating 100 days of his movie ‘Irumbu Thirai’.

Published: 30th August 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :  Actor Vishal renamed Narpani Mandram as Vishal Makkal Iyakkam on Wednesday at a private event celebrating 100 days of his movie ‘Irumbu Thirai’. The actor said a decision to contest the Tirupparankundram bypolls would be taken after consulting members of the Iyakkam.  Speaking to press which also doubled as his birthday party, Vishal said the state of politics in TN had prompted his decision to enter politics. “Parties are not doing their work for people,” he said, claiming he did not aspire to become the CM and just wanted to work for the people. This move has come as a surprise to Vishal’s closest aides.

