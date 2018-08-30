Anti-encroachment drive in flower market raises furore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Officials of Market Management Committee (MMC) threw flowers of vendors kept on the basket outside the shops on the floor at Koyambedy market, sparking ire and controversy. Mookaiyan, secretary of Koyambedu Flower Wholesale Market Association told Express that following a complaint, the officials acted swiftly and cracked down on vendors selling flowers illegally on the open space of flower market. “We had been complaining against the encroachment of open spaces in the flower market by many shops who keep their wares and sell it outside.

This affects other traders,” he said. However, other traders are not happy with the way the crackdown happened. “It is a brazen high-handedness by officials. They destroyed the flowers which they should not have done,” said a trader on condition of anonymity. “The flowers could have been seized, or the traders could have been penalised.

They should not have pulled down the baskets or the crates which had flowers for sale,” said another trader. It is learned that when the traders argued with the officials who were destroying the flowers, they were warned that their shops will be sealed. When Express contacted MMC officials, they said that there was an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday and the issue has been solved now.