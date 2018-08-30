A‘Wholesome’ Piece of joy

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI : If mindful cooking/baking and healthy eating had a face, we would happily paint city-based cancer researcher-cum-home baker Senthil Kumar Balu’s face. He runs his own healthy baking initiative called Wholesome Rhapsody. “I have been cooking ever since my childhood,” he says, recalling his first brush with cooking. “I was in class 4 and decided to make something for my brother. I didn’t know what white sauce pasta was but I ended up boiling cabbages, carrots and made sauce with milk.

I vividly remember adding pepper to it. But it was too sweet for me because of the sweetness from the carrot!” narrates Senthil, whose stint in baking began in 2013, when he was a visiting faculty at Curtin University in Australia. “We organised a potpourri dinner and I decided to bake. I borrowed a pan from my Chinese roommate, whipped something, literally and it turned out well! That’s how it began,” he laughs.

He attributes his innate talent for cooking to his maternal grandfather. “I think it’s more genetic. He used to cook quite a lot and I think I am the only one in the family who has got the gene. Everyone else cooks once in a while but I have the inherent passion. Food excites me and if I smell an ingredient or a dish, I remember it forever. It’s a connection that I cannot explain,” asserts Senthil, a ‘citrus person’. “One glass of orange juice will help reduce stress levels. It relaxes muscles, reduces stress hormones and lowers the blood pressure,” he says.

In 2014, Senthil started experimenting with healthy ingredients. “From baking with different millets, grains and local oils, I did it all. Every single ingredient/component in a dish has a reason so, I focused on making the bakes healthier,” he shares. But, he has had some misadventures. “There was a time when I used sesame oil to bake. Instead of turning into a fluffy cake, it looked and tasted like Paniyaram. I don’t know what went wrong,” he quips.

The sweet treats made by Senthil have a balanced glycemic load, balanced omega 3/omega 6 fatty acid ratios, temperature guided phytonutrients and antioxidants, low glycemic sugar, low glycemic whole grains, natural colours and flavours. “Food and baking is chemistry and you cannot mess around

with it. When you formulate ingredients into something balanced yet wholesome, you can consume it minus the guilt quotient,” he smiles.

A peek into his kitchen, the baker’s signature ‘Mayan brownie’ and ‘Carotenoid cake’, sits on the kitchen counter. “The carotenoid cake with pineapple coconut cream is baked with the goodness of oat, foxtail millet, carrot, pineapple, turmeric, olive oil, flaxseed, coconut sugar and a few other ingredients. Turmeric has a look of health benefits,” he shares. The Mayan brownie, a multigrain, vegan, gluten-free chocolate bake is nothing short of a sweet indulgence on a bitter evening. “I have stopped buying oils by looking at its brand/labels. I am focusing more on experimenting with local oils, nuts, seeds and herbs like ashwagandha, bay leaf and nutmeg. I am also working on connecting, food, Ayurveda and allopathy,” he says.

Talking about the public misconception and half-baked knowledge on sugar-free, diabetic-friendly and gluten-free cakes and bakes, he says, “Every ingredient has a specific index. Anything that is consumed beyond a limit is poison. There is no point in eating a whole packet of diabetic friendly biscuits in one sitting. One might as well consume a biscuit made out of maida. So, along with conversation on healthy consumption, the quantity should be discussed too.”

An explorer, he is currently on the path of experimenting something as quirky as a Kozhukatai cake and a Puttu cake. “I am also working on making flatbreads and cookies with herbs,” he says. Senthil will also be part of Ministry of home chefs, an event curated by Eat, Pray, Love, in September.

Ingredients

Foxtail millet/Red rice - 200 gm, Jaggery - 50 gm, Olive oil - 40 ml, Coconut oil - 10 ml, Coconut Cream - 20 ml, Shredded Coconut - 10 gm, Baking powder - 1/2 tsp/2.5 gm, Rock salt - 1/4 tsp/1.25 gm

Procedure

● Sift powdered foxtail millet or red rice, baking powder, salt into a bowl and keep it aside

● Using a hand mixer or a blender, mix powdered jaggery, olive oil, coconut oil, coconut cream until light and fluffy for 2 to 3 minutes

● Slowly add dry ingredients and shredded coconut to the wet ingredients until just combined

● Refrigerate the cookie dough for 20 to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven for 10 min at 150°C

● Roll the cookie dough into walnut size ball or cut into circular shape using a cookie cutter

● Bake the cookies for seven minutes to get a doughy texture. Otherwise, bake for 10 to 12 minutes for a crispy texture until the edges are golden