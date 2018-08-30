Home Cities Chennai

Case against Repco Home MD closed

The Principal Special Court for CBI cases Chennai has closed the case against Repco Home Finance Limited MD and others as “mistake of fact”. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Principal Special Court for CBI cases Chennai has closed the case against Repco Home Finance Limited MD and others as “mistake of fact”. During December 2016, CBI registered an FIR against R Varadarajan, MD, P Natarajan, executive director, V Raghu, executive director and K Ashok, chief GM of RHFL regarding allocation of employee stock options (ESOP).

CBI after investigation submitted its final report to CBI Special Court Chennai stating “The investigation conducted revealed that ESOP is not a new scheme and all due legal formalities were followed in allotting the stock options to employees. No criminality could be attributed on the part of the persons named in the FIR in allotment of shares/ESOP to themselves and/or to the other employees of RHFL and there was no loss caused to the Government of India. Further, there is no proof of conspiracy or quid pro quo received during the investigation. Therefore, the investigation did not disclose any prosecutable evidence against any person named in the FIR and hence, the allegations could not be substantiated against them.”

