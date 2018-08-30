Chennai Port to set record by berthing giant vessel today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai Port is all set to create another record in its 137 years of service to the maritime trade of the country when it berths a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) vessel on Thursday. It will be the first among the ports of the country to have such an achievement of berthing a VLCC vessel inside an enclosed harbour, a port spokesman said.According to a report on cargo traffic projections and logistics bottlenecks prepared by the Shipping Ministry and Indian Ports Association, Chennai port could save USD 20 million per year by directly unloading oil from VLCC.

The Vessel, m.t. New Diamond of 1,60,079 GRT, chartered by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited on account of the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited which left the BASRA Oil Terminal on August 19 with 1,33,719 tonnes of Basra light crude oil is likely to arrive at the Chennai port at 9.30 pm on Thursday and will be berthed alongside in the oil docks of the Chennai port on Friday. Navigation of such a bigger vessel inside the break waters is a challenging task and requires professional acumen and sufficient towage support.

The Marine Department of the Chennai port has made all arrangements for berthing the vessel with high-powered tugs and professionally trained pilots of the port will be engaged for safe navigation and berthing of the vessel. The Chennai port is presently handling Suezmaxoil tankers upto 1,50,000 DWT and the berthing of the VLCC at the Chennai port will facilitate the CPCL in improving the economies of scale by optimisation of expenditure.

The officials of the Chennai port and the CPCL are in close co-ordination for planning various operational requirements for the successful berthing of the VLCC at the Chennai port.

Currently, the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) imports 10 million tonnes of crude oil from the Chennai port through Bharati Dock, which can handle only Suezmax tankers. Usually, crude oil is imported either via large crude containers or through Suezmax vessels.

The Chennai port currently handles 10 to 11 million tonnes per annum crude import, of which 80 per cent is through Suezmax tankers – a naval architecture term signifying tanker size .The report says that 70 per cent of the imported crude could be handled by VLCC resulting in the saving of $3 per tonne of crude imported over Suez tankers.