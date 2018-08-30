Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Port to set record by berthing giant vessel today

The Chennai Port is all set to create another record in its 137 years of service to the maritime trade of the country when it berths a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) vessel on Thursday. 

Published: 30th August 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai Port is all set to create another record in its 137 years of service to the maritime trade of the country when it berths a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) vessel on Thursday. It will be the first among the ports of the country to have such an achievement of berthing a VLCC  vessel inside an enclosed harbour, a port spokesman said.According to a report on cargo traffic projections and logistics bottlenecks prepared by the Shipping Ministry and Indian Ports Association, Chennai port could save USD 20 million per year by directly unloading oil from VLCC. 

The Vessel, m.t. New Diamond of 1,60,079 GRT, chartered by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited on account of the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited which left the BASRA Oil Terminal on August 19 with 1,33,719 tonnes of Basra light crude oil is likely to arrive at the Chennai port at 9.30 pm on Thursday and will be berthed alongside in the oil docks of the Chennai port on Friday. Navigation of such a bigger vessel inside the break waters is a challenging task and requires professional acumen and sufficient towage support. 

The Marine Department of the Chennai port has made all arrangements for berthing the vessel with high-powered tugs and professionally trained pilots of the port will be engaged for safe navigation and berthing of the vessel. The Chennai port is presently handling Suezmaxoil tankers upto 1,50,000 DWT and the berthing of the VLCC at the Chennai port  will facilitate the CPCL in improving the economies of scale by optimisation of expenditure.

The officials of the Chennai port and the CPCL are in close co-ordination for planning various operational requirements for the successful berthing of the VLCC at the Chennai port.  
Currently, the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) imports 10 million tonnes of crude oil from the Chennai port through Bharati Dock, which can handle only Suezmax tankers. Usually, crude oil is imported either via large crude containers or through Suezmax vessels.

The Chennai port currently handles 10 to 11 million tonnes per annum crude import, of which 80 per cent is through Suezmax tankers – a naval architecture term signifying tanker size .The report says that 70 per cent of the imported crude could be handled by VLCC resulting in the saving of $3 per tonne of crude imported over Suez tankers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Port Very Large Crude Carrier Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals