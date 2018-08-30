Home Cities Chennai

Cops transferred as woman who attempted suicide dies

Two police officials have been transferred a day after a woman set herself on fire in front of the Thiruverkadu police station on Tuesday afternoon. She succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning.

Published: 30th August 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A two-minute audio record of the police allegedly ill treating the woman and her statement  before death were shared in online space and was provided as an evidence.
A two-minute audio record of the police allegedly ill treating the woman and her statement  before death were shared in online space and was provided as an evidence.

G Renuka (30) set herself ablaze on Tuesday in front of Thiruverkadu police station after her neighbour lodged a complaint against her over a civic issue. She sustained 82% burns and died on Wednesday.
Renuka’s elder sister Shanta, visited Chennai city police commissioner office on Wednesday and lodged a plaint against Thiruverkadu inspector Alexander and Sub Inspector Saravanan, pointing out that the duo had used obscene language and threatened Renuka that she would be nabbed if she did not compromise with her neighbour Amirthavalli.

The family had complained that the woman, who had gone there to lodge a complaint against her neighbour, was humiliated.Renuka before killing self visited Thiruverkadu police station and secretly recorded the conversations of police personnel with her. The second audio has her confession while going in the ambulance. The audio records show the inspector and the sub inspector threatening the woman to have her arrested and to listen to her neighbour as she lodged the complaint first.

The police personnel also blamed her to have personal motives and yelled at her that she will be booked under prostitution case.“The two cops were transferred to AR division, which is temporary and after a few weeks, will be transferred to some other police station,” said a senior police officer.If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline for counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

