Driver threatens suicide after curb on getting rides

CHENNAI : An autorickshaw driver climbed a tower and jumped on to a building at Chennai Central railway station and threatened to commit suicide on Wednesday protesting against RPF personnel preventing auto drivers from canvassing for customers on the station premises.The incident was a sequel to the friction between auto drivers and RPF personnel in recent weeks after a driver filed a police complaint against an RPF personnel for allegedly assaulting him. Since then, RPF personnel were strictly not allowing drivers from canvassing for passengers on the station premises.

In this backdrop, an autodriver Sathish parked his vehicle outside and entered the station to get customers.

“While he was walking towards an ATM, an RPF personnel asked him to pay a fine of `2,000 for trespassing into railway station premises. The duo picked an argument and Sathish climbed a tower and hopped on to a building by its side. As he threatened to jump, crowd gathered,” said Inspector Thomas Jesuthasan of railway police.

He was shouting and accusing RPF personnel of fleecing auto drivers by demanding excessive bribe. A fire rescue team reached the spot. Following persuasion, Satish got down after an hour-and-a-half affair by 11.30 am.Auto drivers alleged that Sathish took the extreme step because of harassment by RPF personnel. “The RPF personnel know the auto drivers here very well. They used to demand money from us daily. After we lodged the complaint, they started monitoring through CCTV footages and call us personally and impose the penalty. Now, again they are demanding more money as bribe,” said an auto driver.

RPF officials denied the allegations. They said the issue started on August 15 when an auto driver quarrelled with a passenger over fare. As the passenger complained to RPF personnel, they intervened and it is said that one RPF personnel Isakkimuthu slapped an auto driver Nanda Kumar. Subsequently, the driver filed a police complaint against the personnel. Since then, RPF personnel were told not to allow any auto driver who enter station to canvass for passengers.

Sequel to alleged assault

