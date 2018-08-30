From mud pots to marble statues

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Family has a very important influence in our lives. It is imperative that we spend quality time with them,” says Abhay Jain, MD, Le Royal Kraft, Gopalapuram. Amid numerous marble statues in the showroom run by Abhay and his brother Abhinandan Jain, we find a quiet spot. From humble beginnings to becoming a leading name in the marble statue and handicraft industry, Abhay shares the journey.

Excerpts follow.

From running a clothing line, why did your focus shift to this business?

I call myself a mixed bag. I am an Economics graduate, who went on to pursue a diploma in Arts. I was into designing and stitching sarees, shirts and suits and used to send it to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Rajkot and Kolkata. I even dreamed of becoming a civil engineer. But, this is what I was destined to do. In 1992-93, we started our own shop in Rajasthan. We used to make mud pots.

But due to lack of resources, we decided to do the same structures in stone. We eventually started making idols and decors. My father was the force behind this. After running the business in Rajasthan for a few years, we decided to set up a store in Chennai and that’s how Le Royal Kraft came into being. In 2003, we established our store here. My focus did not shift, but I decided to dabble with opportunities that came my way.

How challenging has it been to run a business unit?

The first four years were extremely challenging. Here, people preferred idols and statues made of wood, granite, and karungal. So, it was hard for us to market marble statues. People had their inhibitions when it came to maintenance. But, once we took time and explained its spiritual properties, customers were ready to try. We supply to several temples, and offices across the country. From a 300-square feet shop, we have grown to a two-storeyed 3,000-square feet store.

How does your family play a role in the business?

My brother and I are second-generation entrepreneurs. Whatever we know about business is because

of our father. We discuss everyday business, marketing, and trade with him regularly. Apart from that, as a family, we make it a point to regroup once every hour and talk about the day’s events. So, every single person contributes to the growth.

How do you unwind after a long day at work?

After work, it is entirely family time. I have two children and I make it a point to spend time with them. We love playing video games and carrom board together. Since ours is a joint family, we all eat together and discuss a lot on the dinner table. So, that’s my stress buster.

Chennai and Rajasthan are your two prime bases, where else do you travel?

I have travelled and covered about 60 per cent of India. I recently went to Kashmir with my wife, and friends. But, if there’s a place I would like to visit, it is Guwahati. I want to explore that part of India.

What’s your alter ego like?

I am not quite sure but, I know he loves watching action films.

You have a diploma in Arts. Does it spill over in your business as well?

Yes, it does. I do a lot of temple sketches. So, if a client wants a customised design, filigree or jali work on the exterior of the marbles, I design it. I enjoy making such art pieces.