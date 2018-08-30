Home Cities Chennai

From mud pots to marble statues

Family has a very important influence in our lives. It is imperative that we spend quality time with them,” says Abhay Jain, MD, Le Royal Kraft, Gopalapuram. 

Published: 30th August 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Le Royal Kraft supply their products to many temples and offices in India  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Family has a very important influence in our lives. It is imperative that we spend quality time with them,” says Abhay Jain, MD, Le Royal Kraft, Gopalapuram. Amid numerous marble statues in the showroom run by Abhay and his brother Abhinandan Jain, we find a quiet spot. From humble beginnings to becoming a leading name in the marble statue and handicraft industry, Abhay shares the journey. 
Excerpts follow.

From running a clothing line, why did your focus shift to this business?
I call myself a mixed bag. I am an Economics graduate, who went on to pursue a diploma in Arts. I was into designing and stitching sarees, shirts and suits and used to send it to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Rajkot and Kolkata. I even dreamed of becoming a civil engineer. But, this is what I was destined to do. In 1992-93, we started our own shop in Rajasthan. We used to make mud pots.

But due to lack of resources, we decided to do the same structures in stone. We eventually started making idols and decors. My father was the force behind this. After running the business in Rajasthan for a few years, we decided to set up a store in Chennai and that’s how Le Royal Kraft came into being. In 2003, we established our store here. My focus did not shift, but I decided to dabble with opportunities that came my way.

How challenging has it been to run a business unit?
The first four years were extremely challenging. Here, people preferred idols and statues made of wood, granite, and karungal. So, it was hard for us to market marble statues. People had their inhibitions when it came to maintenance. But, once we took time and explained its spiritual properties, customers were ready to try. We supply to several temples, and offices across the country. From a 300-square feet shop, we have grown to a two-storeyed 3,000-square feet store.

How does your family play a role in the business?
My brother and I are second-generation entrepreneurs. Whatever we know about business is because 
of our father. We discuss everyday business, marketing, and trade with him regularly. Apart from that, as a family, we make it a point to regroup once every hour and talk about the day’s events. So, every single person contributes to the growth.

How do you unwind after a long day at work?
After work, it is entirely family time. I have two children and I make it a point to spend time with them. We love playing video games and carrom board together. Since ours is a joint family, we all eat together and discuss a lot on the dinner table. So, that’s my stress buster. 

Chennai and Rajasthan are your two prime bases, where else do you travel?
I have travelled and covered about 60 per cent of India. I recently went to Kashmir with my wife, and friends. But, if there’s a place I would like to visit, it is Guwahati. I want to explore that part of India. 
What’s your alter ego like?
I am not quite sure but, I know he loves watching action films.

You have a diploma in Arts. Does it spill over in your business as well?
Yes, it does. I do a lot of temple sketches. So, if a client wants a customised design, filigree or jali work on the exterior of the marbles, I design it. I enjoy making such art pieces. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mud pots marble statues handicraft industry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals