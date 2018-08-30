How Cheap!

Home Cities Chennai

Tomato, the kitchen staple, is set to bring a cheery red smile on the faces of Chennaiites, this week. 

CHENNAI : Tomato, the kitchen staple, is set to bring a cheery red smile on the faces of Chennaiites, this week. Tomato prices plummeted to Rs 10 on Wednesday from Rs 15 last week due to excess inflow of tomatoes from states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, said traders in Koyambedu. “Half of the regular supply from states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka that go to Kerala has been halted now because of the floods. So, the load is being diverted here instead,” said PGM Sukumar, treasurer of the Koyambedu Traders Welfare Association. Adding to the excess supply is the high yield this season in regions like Punganur in Andhra Pradesh, Srinivaspur in the Kolar district of Karnataka, and also in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem in Tamil Nadu, said traders.

This week, 70 loads of tomatoes were dropped at the Koyambedu market. “The prices this week range from Rs 10 per kg for good quality tomatoes to Rs 7 a kg for lower-grade tomatoes,” said M Thiyagarajan of the Koyambedu Traders Welfare Association. This was in contrast to the prices that hovered around Rs 15 for a kilogram of tomatoes a fortnight ago that ran up to `12 for lower-grade tomatoes. Traders in the Koyambedu market estimate the prices to regularise in a period of 10-15 days once the flow to Kerala begins to return to normalcy.

As of now, the prices remain low for both the 618 breed tomatoes and the hybrid varieties, traders at the Koyambedu market said. In December last year, however, the vegetable saw a major dip, and was being sold at around `5 per kilogram. Besides tomatoes, supply of other vegetables like drumstick, beetroot, and cabbage has also increased in the Koyambedu market, leading to drop in prices.

Going back to normal
Traders in the Koyambedu market estimate the prices to regularise in a period of 10-15 days once the flow to Kerala begins to return to normalcy. As of now, the prices remain low for both the 618 breed tomatoes and the hybrid varieties, traders at the Koyambedu market said 

Tomato

