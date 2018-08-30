Let’s get inked

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Body art and body modification have become increasingly popular in the last few years. Rochana Mohan records five of the best tattoo parlours in the city and the specialities to get that much-desired tattoo

The Tattoo Shop, Purasawalkam

This tattoo studio was started by John Bosco in 2011. He has been a tattoo artist for 10 years. The parlour specialises in life-like tattoo. They use both — colours and black ink. Bosco added that youngsters are shifting towards the trend of getting patterns, names and portraits inked on their body. Based on the shape and design, the cost for the tattoo differs and ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 15,000.

Talisman Tattoo Boutique

Located in Gopalapuram, the tattoo shop was opened by Amarnadh in 2006. After a trip to Thailand to study the art of tattooing, he returned to open the Talisman Tattoo Boutique. Amarnadh specialises in Japanese tattooing, which uses a lot of detailing and colour. Depending on the size and design of the tattoo, the cost ranges from `1,500 to `25,000 for black and `2,500 to ` 50,000 for colour. The studio holds classes for tattooing as well.

GEO TATTOO Shop

Having three branches in the city, two in Anna Nagar and one in Kellys, GEO TATTOO studio offers all types of tattooing for their customers, such as black and white tattoos, colour tattoos, 3D tattoos and portraits. The Owner, George, opened the studio 15 years ago and will soon open another studio at Purasawalkam. His tattoos range from `300 to `30,000, depending on the tattoo artist’s qualifications, which range from beginner, intermediate to advanced. He also holds classes for interested persons.

MITZ INK Tattoo Studio

Sitting at his store in Besant Nagar, owner of MITZ INK Studio Mithran draws intricate portraits on his customers. Being a tattoo artist for seven years, Mithran charges Rs 800 per square inch for black ink and Rs 300 for every colour used. “I have been passionate about drawing since I was young, and so shifting to tattooing wasn’t that hard. Portraits are easier for me because I used to draw realistic drawings when I was younger,” said Mithran, adding that he discusses the pattern with his customers before proceeding with the tattoo.

Ritual Tattoo Shop

In 2012, Max Rajan opened the Ritual Tattoo Studio in Ekkaduthangal. He specialises in freehand tattooing. He learned the style of Samoan, a tribal New Zealand tattooing style from Spain in 2010. He has a store in Thiruvanmiyur as well. The cost ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 and depends on the size and design of the tattoo. He also holds classes for people interested in tattooing.