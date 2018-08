Limited local trains on September 1, 2

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To facilitate the construction of a foot overbridge at Chennai Egmore railway station, the Southern Railway has cancelled a few suburban train services on September 1 and 2 between Beach and Tambaram. According to a press statement, Chennai Beach-Tambaram suburban trains leaving Chennai Beach at 11.05 pm, 11.30 pm and 11.59 pm will be cancelled on September 1. Similarly, Tambaram - Chennai Beach leaving Tambaram at 11.30 pm will also not be operated.

The Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach EMU leaving Chengalpattu at 10.15 pm and 11.30 pm, will run up to Tambaram. Tambaram - Chennai Beach leaving Tambaram at 4 am, 4.20 am, 4.40 am and 5.15 am will also stands cancelled on September 2. Chennai Beach- Tambaram service scheduled to leave Chennai Beach at 4.15 am has also been withdrawn. The Chennai Beach- Chengalpattu EMU leaving Beach statopm at 3.55 am, 4.40 am and 5 am will run between Tambaram and Chengalpattu on September 2, said the statement.