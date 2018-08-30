Home Cities Chennai

MGR centenary valedictory on September 30

The valedictory of birth centenary of the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran which began on June 30 last in Madurai, will be held in Chennai on September 30. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The valedictory of birth centenary of the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran which began on June 30 last in Madurai, will be held in Chennai on September 30. So far, the MGR birth centenary celebrations had taken place in 30 districts. They had not been held in Kanniyakumari and Chennai.
Now, the birth centenary celebrations in Kanniyakumari will be held on September 22 and the valedictory would be held in Chennai on September 30, a GO issued by the State government on Tuesday said. 

Meanwhile, sources said leaders of various political parties from across the country would be invited for the valedictory of the birth centenary in Chennai. In January next, the Central government would release coins in the denomination of `5 and `100 to honour the late leader MG Ramachandran. On May 24, 2017, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami personally invited the Prime Minister to take part in the valedictory event, but there was no confirmation of dates from the latter’s office.

