Multi-location property expo by CREDAI this weekend

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Chennai will conduct its first ever multi-location exhibition in Chennai from September 1. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Chennai will conduct its first ever multi-location exhibition in Chennai from September 1. The four-day property show ‘My Location Property Booking Fair’ will be spread over six locations and will be held this weekend (September 1 and September 2) and the next weekend (September 8 and September 9). More than 60 developers will display 200 plus projects in six different locations. “‘My Location Property Fair’ is the only show of its kind in India that will be held based on a location for the convenience of Chennaiites.

The exhibition will be conducted in six different locations,” said WS Habib, president, CREDAI Chennai. For those interested in properties in south-east Chennai, which includes Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar, East Coast Road, Old Mahabalipuram (OMR) and Velachery could visit Holiday Inn in OMR, while those interested in north Chennai properties in Vepery, Kilpauk, Pursawakkam, Egmore, Chetpet, Aminjikarai, Parrys and Perambur can visit Hotel Abu Palace on Poonamallee High Road.

Similarly, those interested in south Chennai properties including Guindy, Saidapet, Nanganallur, Madipakkam, Medavakkam, Adambakkam, Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tambaram and beyond could visit Hotel Park Hyatt in Guindy on September 1 and 2, Habib said. On September 8 and 9, those interested in Central Chennai properties which include T-Nagar, Alwarpet, RA Puram, Mylapore, Nungambakkam, West Mambalam, Egmore, Saidapet, Kodambakkam, Teynampet and Nandanam can visit Hotel GRT Grand, Convention Centre in T Nagar.

Customers interested in properties in south-west Chennai including Vadapalani, Saligaramam, Porur, Valasarawakkam, KK Nagar, Chinmaya Nagar, Virugambakkam, Ashok Nagar and Kodambakkam can visit Hotel Green Park in Vadapalani. West Chennai buyers can approach Vijay Sreemahal in Anna Nagar. The fair will be open from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm.

