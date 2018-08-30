Practice Ardhachakrasan for a good posture 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : When we have thousands of yoga asanas and variations to choose from there is never a dull moment and you surprise the body at each practice session. Your yoga routine stays fresh too.

Once done with your warm-up stand upright. Keep the inner lines of your feet touching and your knees slotted together too if possible. Relax your mind and body and look at your breathing. Feel centered and grounded.

Inhale and keep your hands on the small of your back – the root of your palms on either side of your spine and fingers; thumbpointing outward as shown. Relax as you exhale. Inhale again and look up, as you exhale begin to push your pelvis and lower spine forward with your hands. You may apply some pressure to the root of your palms. Hold the position for some breathing cycles all the while maintaining the pelvis forward — your hands actively pushing. This pose stretches your anterior body while contracting your posterior body. Keep your head thrown back, your back and neck arched and your face parallel to the ceiling and eyes looking up. Your knees remain straight throughout.

Fine-tuning

When I do this posture I imagine my sternum being hauled up and my ribs expanding exponentially. I feel a great sense of freedom. The rising of the chest is directly proportional to the time spent holding the posture (30 seconds to 1 minute) and of course on one’s frequency of practice. The lower region of the spine is stretched forward while the upper region is stretched back. The unique parallel placement of the elbows moves the shoulder blades closer in the upper back and that gives the upper spine a nice squeeze as well as backward lengthening. The breathing action keeps the posture challenging till the last second and you can feel the effort required to maintain the pose.

Finish a few breathing cycles and come back to the upright position with a slow inhalation.

Feel centered again, release your hands from your lower back and relax. Allow some time for your abdominal muscles to pull-in/contract gently to support your spine upright.

Contraindications

If you suffer from spondylosis do not look at the ceiling but fix your gaze steadily forward when leaning back in the final stage of this posture. To be avoided after any surgery unless doctor’s approval is sought.

Benefits:

This asan gives a wonderful stretch to your abdomen, chest and neck. At the same time it opens the chest while contracting the back. Good to correct drooping shoulders and a hunched back. It is safe for all age groups and most back conditions.(AnshuVyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru)Email: bodysculpting.yogatherapy@gmail.com