Home Cities Chennai

Practice Ardhachakrasan for a good posture 

hen we have thousands of yogasnas and variations to choose from there is never a dull moment and you surprise the body at each practice session. Your yoga routine stays fresh too. 

Published: 30th August 2018 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : When we have thousands of yoga asanas and variations to choose from there is never a dull moment and you surprise the body at each practice session. Your yoga routine stays fresh too. 
Once done with your warm-up stand upright. Keep the inner lines of your feet touching and your knees slotted together too if possible. Relax your mind and body and look at your breathing. Feel centered and grounded. 

 Inhale and keep your hands on the small of your back – the root of your palms on either side of your spine and fingers; thumbpointing outward as shown. Relax as you exhale. Inhale again and look up, as you exhale begin to push your pelvis and lower spine forward with your hands. You may apply some pressure to the root of your palms. Hold the position for some breathing cycles all the while maintaining the pelvis forward — your hands actively pushing. This pose stretches your anterior body while contracting your posterior body. Keep your head thrown back, your back and neck arched and your face parallel to the ceiling and eyes looking up. Your knees remain straight throughout.

Fine-tuning
When I do this posture I imagine my sternum being hauled up and my ribs expanding exponentially. I feel a great sense of freedom. The rising of the chest is directly proportional to the time spent holding the posture (30 seconds to 1 minute) and of course on one’s frequency of practice. The lower region of the spine is stretched forward while the upper region is stretched back. The unique parallel placement of the elbows moves the shoulder blades closer in the upper back and that gives the upper spine a nice squeeze as well as backward lengthening. The breathing action keeps the posture challenging till the last second and you can feel the effort required to maintain the pose.

Finish a few breathing cycles and come back to the upright position with a slow inhalation.
Feel centered again, release your hands from your lower back and relax. Allow some time for your abdominal muscles to pull-in/contract gently to support your spine upright. 

Contraindications
If you suffer from spondylosis do not look at the ceiling but fix your gaze steadily forward when leaning back in the final stage of this posture. To be avoided after any surgery unless doctor’s approval is sought.

Benefits:
This asan gives a wonderful stretch to your abdomen, chest and neck. At the same time it opens the chest while contracting the back. Good to correct drooping shoulders and a hunched back.  It is safe for all age groups and most back conditions.(AnshuVyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru)Email: bodysculpting.yogatherapy@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
yoga yoga asanas Ardhachakrasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals