Home Cities Chennai

Preserving history, one page at a time

The pages of the book laid out on a long table at the Madras Literary Society are old and brown, with torn edges and holes in them.

Published: 30th August 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By  Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The pages of the book laid out on a long table at the Madras Literary Society are old and brown, with torn edges and holes in them. The collection, which was displayed on Saturday as a part of Madras Week celebrations, featured rare, first-edition Western and Indian books from the 17th and 
18th centuries from the library’s archives. Among the books displayed was Isaac Newton’s Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica, which dates to 1726 and is considered to be one of the most important works in the history of Science.

The book, which details Newton’s laws of motion, is written entirely in Latin, much like Aristotle’s Aristotlis Opera Omnia, written in 1619, which is also preserved in the library.An excerpt from a journal entry by William Hillhouse, a member of the Royal Geographical Society, reads, “The Indians always eat the moment they wake up. In the morning at six, our coffee was made, and the pepper-pot, in large tin kettles, was warmed, the wives of our captain and pilot taking the cooking department.  The Indians, provided they eat early, do not require a regular meal till evening.” The preserved book, simply titled Royal Geographical Society, was published in 1834.

Many books do not have the index pages and thus are difficult to identify. The books have been preserved through a grant provided to the MLS by the Delhi Culture Department, or through the library’s ‘Adopt A Book’ initiative that was started in 2015. Individuals who wish to adopt a book will pay for the restoration and preservation of the book, and will in turn have their names printed on the first page. “We have around 10,000 of these books that need to be restored. Many of them are gazettes, diaries, maps, botany books, and more. These books were unusable, but now they are valuable for research. The Library, with the funds it receives, preserves the book to the best of what current technology can offer,” said Uma Maheswari, the librarian.

The restoration process is a long and elaborate one. The book is first dusted, and then placed in a fumigation box — a cupboard-shaped device with a drawer that sprays chemicals on the 10 books that can be fit there at a time for 24 hours to ensure that all insects are killed. Each page is them individually cleaned by wiping down each side on an acid sheet with a cotton ball. Two people then pull a butterpaper-like sheet onto both sides of each page and the edges are sealed. The book is then leather bound.

This process is expensive and time consuming, yet Uma and the team of dedicated volunteers at MLS have taken up this challenge for the preservation of literary works. Members and non-members can adopt a book for its preservation, and the cost varies depending on the size of the book.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras Literary Society books

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals