Status quo ordered on weighing machines tender

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu government has been ordered to maintain status quo in respect of the tender process for procurement of infant weighing machines to be distributed to the maternity hospitals run by it.

The court granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a writ petition from Apple Weighinfra Limited in Ahmedabad.According to petitioner, the Social Welfare department had sought the contact details of the petitioner company for supplying weighing scales.

Subsequently, the department floated an e-tender for the procurement on June 21. The terms stipulated that the bidder must have a minimum of five years’ experience in working with government. The portal in which the tender was floated had a limitation of uploading only documents up to the maximum size of 2 MB. Therefore, the company was unable to upload documents to prove its experience, the petitioner said.

The company was informed that they can proceed further and the issue would be decided after opening the tender. While so, the petitioner was shocked to know that the company was disqualified from participating in the tender. This apart, Nitiraj Engineers Limited in Mumbai has been declared as the lowest bidder. The authorities have failed to note that Nitiraj Engineers obtained manufacturing licence for infant weighing scales only in 2018. Claiming that the act of the authorities is against the norms, the petitioner wanted the court to quash the disqualification order against the company.

Notice on plea to release film after giving A certificate

Chennai: A writ plea has been made in the Madras High Court to quash an order dated August 14 of the Regional Film Certification Board directing Sri Varaaki Amman Pictures, producers of Tamil feature film ‘Siva Manasula Pushpa’, to delete certain scenes and dialogues, and grant ‘A’ certificate for the release of the film without any deletion or modification.

Justice R Mahadevan, before whom the petition from R Varaaki, producer of the film, came up on Wednesday, ordered notice to Regional Film Certification Board, returnable by September 3. According to Varaaki, he applied for certification on July 9 last. After watching the movie, the Advisory Panel suggested ‘A’ certificate for the film with certain cuts and modifications. Aggrieved, Varaaki moved the Revision Committee, which also stated that the film deserved ‘A’ certification. At the best, the film can be released with ‘A’ certificate without any deletion or modification, he claimed.

Inclusion of Thangamuthu in MKU V-C search panel challenged

Chennai: A PIL challenging the inclusion of C Thangamuthu as a member of the search committee for selection of Vice-Chancellor for Madurai Kamaraj University has been filed in the Madras High Court. When the PIL from Mahalingam, an alumni of the university, came up on Wednesday, a bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad directed the Advocate-General to produce the relevant files on Thursday.

Despite the order of the first bench, which set aside PP Chelladurai’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor of the varsity and directed the authorities concerned to strictly follow the rules and statutes to ensure selection of eligible persons as members of the panel, a faulty and hasty exercise had been done, petitioner contended. Government officials, who are holding ex-officio position as Syndicate members of the university have exhibited total disregard to the statute and high-handedness in appointing Thangamuthu as the syndicate nominee for the V-C search panel. It has been obviously done on the instigation of the secretary of State Higher Education department, the petitioner alleged.