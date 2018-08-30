Submit your property self-declaration forms, avail age rebate: Chennai Corporation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The deadline to submit self-declaration forms for property tax is Friday. Corporation officials say that submitting the forms before the stipulated deadline might be the only way for assessees to be eligible for age rebate that allows owners a discount in property tax depending on the age of the property. “The only time that property owners can avail the age rebate is now, at the time of general revision,” said a senior Corporation official. Those who fail to declare their properties within the stipulated deadline will not be able to claim the discount at a later date.

The age of the building may be taken into account for the calculation of the annual rental value, which is in turn used for the calculation of the monthly rental value of the buildings in the formula used to arrive at the property tax. “We have been hearing that some property owners, who do not have the necessary approval for property, are reluctant to declare them. But, those properties would be identified at the time of reassessment based on drone measurement,” the official said.

The drones, equipped with cameras, will scan properties in the city for violations, as part of the civic body’s GIS mapping system aimed at increasing tax revenue. A senior Corporation official said that with two days to go, the civic body has received around three lakh filled forms of the eight lakh forms that were given out. However, those who have grievances such as incorrect marking of property area in the self-declaration forms need not fret, said Corporation sources. They may appeal to the Assistant Revenue Officers (ARO) to get the area corrected. The self-declaration forms are available for download on the corporation website http://www.chennaicorporation. gov.in/online-civic-services/PropDownLoads.jsp