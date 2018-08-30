Home Cities Chennai

Submit your property self-declaration forms, avail age rebate: Chennai Corporation

Those who fail to declare their properties within the stipulated deadline will not be able to claim the discount at a later date.

Published: 30th August 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The deadline to submit self-declaration forms for property tax is Friday. Corporation officials say that submitting the forms before the stipulated deadline might be the only way for assessees to be eligible for age rebate that allows owners a discount in property tax depending on the age of the property. “The only time that property owners can avail the age rebate is now, at the time of general revision,” said a senior Corporation official. Those who fail to declare their properties within the stipulated deadline will not be able to claim the discount at a later date.

The age of the building may be taken into account for the calculation of the annual rental value, which is in turn used for the calculation of the monthly rental value of the buildings in the formula used to arrive at the property tax. “We have been hearing that some property owners, who do not have the necessary approval for property, are reluctant to declare them. But, those properties would be identified at the time of reassessment based on drone measurement,” the official said.

The drones, equipped with cameras, will scan properties in the city for violations, as part of the civic body’s GIS mapping system aimed at increasing tax revenue. A senior Corporation official said that with two days to go, the civic body has received around three lakh filled forms of the eight lakh forms that were given out. However, those who have grievances such as incorrect marking of property area in the self-declaration forms need not fret, said Corporation sources. They may appeal to the Assistant Revenue Officers (ARO) to get the area corrected. The self-declaration forms are available for download on the corporation website http://www.chennaicorporation. gov.in/online-civic-services/PropDownLoads.jsp 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
property self-declaration forms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals