Tamilselvan tenders unconditional apology

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Thanga Tamilselvan, one of the 18 disqualified MLAs, on Wednesday tendered an unconditional apology to Advocate-General Vijay Narayan for his remarks made against the judiciary in connection with the split judgment delivered by the then first bench headed by CJ Indira Banerjee, on June 14. The other judge, who had passed the dissenting judgment, was Justice M Sundar.

Following complaints from advocate Srimathi and others to initiate contempt proceedings against Tamilselvan for his utterances against the then CJ Banerjee, the AG had issued a show cause notice to him. In his affidavit, Tamilselvan submitted that his late leader J Jayalalithaa had never criticised the judiciary even when the court convicted her in the disproportionate assets case. “Being an ardent follower of her, now I realised that criticising judiciary is wrong. Hence, I tender my unconditional apology for my action and statements,” he said. However, as the complainants sought time to decide whether to proceed with the complaint or not, the AG adjourned matter till September 27.