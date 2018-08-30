Vazifdar opts out of Sterlite case

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a sudden development, a former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice S J Vazifdar has recused himself from heading the National Green Tribunal (NGT)-constituted three-member independent committee that is mandated to decide Vedanta Limited’s plea challenging closure of its Sterlite copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi. Sources confirmed to Express that Vazifdar has expressed his unwillingness to act as chairman of the committee and communicated this to NGT, which has called for an urgent hearing on Thursday.

The Principal Bench of the tribunal, comprising chairman AK Goel, judicial members Jawad Rahim, SP Wangdi and expert member Nagin Nanda, are likely to consider alternative names. Though the exact reason for Vazifdar’s decision is not known, NGT sources said the ex-judge has cited personal grounds for not heading the committee. Meanwhile, names of representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Ministry of Environment and Forests, are also not decided yet. Sources said CPCB has proposed names of two officials and environment ministry has proposed four names. The tribunal may dwell upon these names as well during Thursday’s hearing.

In the order, the bench had said “The Committee may assume its working as far as possible within two weeks from today. It will be open to the committee to hear any interveners. The committee may, if necessary, visit the site and consider the technical data and take a decision as early as found viable preferably within six weeks after it assumes its working. The District Administration may extend all co-operation, including security to the Committee.

The Committee may hold sitting at Chennai in the complex of the NGT or at any other place, as may be decided by the Chairman.” Before initiating proceedings, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) is required to issue notices to all the parties. The Registrar, Chennai Bench of NGT will also ascertain and place such information on the website. The bench has asked TNPCB to provide all logistic support to the committee.