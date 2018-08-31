15 year old sprays party foam on fire, injured 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Not knowing that party foam is flammable, a 15-year-old boy sustained burns when he tried to put out a fire with the spray at Red Hills on Wednesday. “On Wednesday evening Sanjay returned from a birthday party of his classmate. He had brought a few spray cans and decoration hangings from the party. In the night, Sanjay saw pieces of paper being burnt near his house. Believing that the foam could put off the flame, he brought the party poppers which had a few chemicals remaining inside after being used for the party. He believed that it was foam used by fire tenders to put out the flames and gave it a try,,” said an investigating officer. Hearing his cries, his neighbours took him to the hospital.