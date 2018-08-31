Home Cities Chennai

15 year old sprays party foam on fire, injured 

Not knowing that party foam is flammable, a 15-year-old boy sustained burns when he tried to put out a fire with the spray at Red Hills on Wednesday. 

Published: 31st August 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Not knowing that party foam is flammable, a 15-year-old boy sustained burns when he tried to put out a fire with the spray at Red Hills on Wednesday. “On Wednesday evening Sanjay returned from a birthday party of his classmate. He had brought a few spray cans and decoration hangings from the party. In the night, Sanjay saw pieces of paper being burnt near his house. Believing that the foam could put off the flame, he brought the party poppers which had a few chemicals remaining inside after being used for the party. He believed that it was foam used by fire tenders to put out the flames and gave it a try,,” said an investigating officer. Hearing his cries, his neighbours took him to the hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
party foam Red Hills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing