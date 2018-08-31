4-year-old girl slips to death from terrace

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A four-year-old girl allegedly slipped to death from the terrace of a six-storeyed apartment complex at Choolaimedu on Wednesday night.Gopal, the girl’s father, hailing from Nepal, was working for 20 years in the firm which had built the apartment complex. Hence he was allotted a single room in the terrace of the building where he lived with his wife Geetha (34), daughter Sharada (4) and a few months-old son.

“Sharada, after coming from school and playing for some time, had gone to sleep after having her dinner. Her mother thought that the girl was in deep sleep, left her alone and went to meet a family on the sixth floor, carrying her infant son. Gopal was out of home at the time. When her mother was away, Sharada suddenly woke up and started looking for mother. She went of the room in search of her mother and accidentally slipped through the iron fencing on the terrace and fell down on the ground,” said a police officer investigating the case.

The incident happened a around 8 pm on Wednesday.

Geetha came down running along with neighbours and took the severely injured girl to a private hospital from where she was referred to Egmore children’s hospital. Sharada died on Thursday morning without responding to treatment. The body of the girl has been shifted toKilpauk medical college for postmortem.

The Choolaimedu police have registered a case and further investigations are on.It can be remembered that on August 8, a two-year-old boy slipped from the third-floor balcony at the Haj committee office in Choolai and succumbed to injuries two days later.