Man speaking on phone falls into well, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 32-year-old man fell into the well behind his house, while speaking on his mobile phone in Thirumullaivoyal on Wednesday night. “Manikandan (32), a resident of Indira Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal, worked at a private firm in Aminjikarai. Around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, after dinner, he stepped out to the backside of the house while speaking on his mobile phone.

He sat on the side wall of the well in his house. Fully concentrating on the conversation on the phone, Manikandan slipped into the well,” said an investigation officer. When his wife came out to call back Manikandan, she realised that he had fallen into the well. After the fire and rescue team was alerted, an a vehicle from Ambattur rushed to the spot and retrieved Manikandan’s body. The body was sent to the Kilpauk medical college and hospital. The Thirumullaivoyal police have registered a case and further investigations are on.