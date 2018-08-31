Port workers, pensioners to get hike 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : More than 32,000 port workers and 1.05 lakh Group C and D pensioners across the country will benefit from a new wage agreement signed before the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) in the presence of Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The tripartite settlement for a period of five years having retrospective effect from January 1, 2017 was signed between the managements of Indian major ports and the Central Labour Federation of Leaders of India Major Port and Dock Workers.The overall financial implication of this settlement for workers in all major ports and pensioners is likely to be about Rs 560 crore per annum.As per the new wage agreement, the settlement provides for 10.6 pc fitment on basic pay plus dearness allowance. The lowest grade of workers would get a pay-scale of Rs 20,900-43,600 and the highest grade worker Rs 36,500-88,700.