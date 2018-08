Power shutdown on September 1 in parts of city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco in the following areas from 9 am on Saturday.Besant Nagar: Rukmani Road, Beach Road, Arundal Beach Road, Nava Bharath Colony, Parvathi Street, Bay view.Adyar: Gandhi Nagar, Canal Bank Road.Velachery: Old Taramani, Mahathma Gandhi Nagar, Anbazhagan Nagar, Thiruvallur Road, Natarajan Nagar, Gandhi Road, Vellalar Street, Ramaniyam Flat.

Thirumudivakkam: Madha College, Sarawathy Nagar, Kelathipet one part, Nandambakkam, Periyar Nagar, Annai Anjugam Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Ambethkat Nagar, Santhi Nagar.Vyasarpadi: GNT Road, HT Sathan Allie, Amalkamalia Repeo.S K Nagar: Moor Street, 2 nd line Beach.Madipakkam: Sheela Nagar, Annai Therasa Nagar, Sadasivam Nagar, Govindasamy Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Ram Nagar South, Kuberan Nagar, Ambiga Nagar, LIC Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Rajarajeswari Nagar, Bajanani Kovil Street, Periyar Nagar, Kullakarai Street.

Moovarasampet: Iyappa Nagar, Medavakkam main Road, Ganesh Nagar, Alamelumangalampuram, Gandhi Nagar, KGK Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Jayalakshmi Nagar, Ponniamman Kovil Street, Raghava Nagar, Vishal Nagar, Arulmurugan, Ann Nagar, Ramamoorthy Nagar, Karthikeyapuram, Sabari Road, Deivanai Nagar, Madhurakali Nagar, Madipakkam Main Road.

Puzhuthivakkam: Ventatraman Street, Bharath Street, Raja Street, Thilakar Avenue, Andavar Street, Otteri Road, EVR Colony, Ragavan Nagar, Church Street, Kalaimagal Street, Murugappa Nagar, Sridharan Street, Amman Nagar, Sengaliamman, Hindu Colony, Ganesh Nagar, NSC Bose Road.MMDA Colony: A- Block to R- Block, Kamala Nehru Nagar 1 Street and 2nd Street, Sidco, Ashoka Nagar, Subbarao Nagar, Veerapandi Nagar, Rani Anna Nagar, Kalki Nagar, 100 feet Road. Arumbakkam: Metha Nagar, NM Road, MH Colony, Railway Colony, Ampa Skywalk, Franko India, Vaishna College, Govindan Street, Collectrate colony, Ayyavo colony, Gayathri Devi, Razak Garden, JD Durai raj Nagar, Azad Nagar, VGA Nagar, SBI Officers colony.

Choolaimedu: Sakthi Nagar 1 Street to 5th Street, Thiruvalluvapuram 1 Street and 2nd Street, Thiruvengadapuram 1 Street and 2nd Street, Nelson Manikam Road, East and West Namachivayapuram, Choolaimedu High Road, Gill Nagar, Abdulla Street, Basha Street, Neela Kandan Street, Khan Street.

Kodambakkam: Bajanai Kovil 3rd and 4th Street.

Azhagiri Nagar: Thamizhar Veethi, Elangovadigal Nagar, Bathmanaban main Road, Gangai Amman Kovil Street, Periyar Pathai part - II, Ayyappan Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Andavan Street.Ramapuram: Valluvar Road South, Sriram Nagar, Natesan Nagar, Giri Nagar Main Road, Alagapuri Nagar, Bajamnai Kovil Street, Mullai Nagar, Mahalakshmi angar, Anandam Nagar, Easwaran Nagar, part of Bharathi Road, Kurinji Nagar, and Ambal Nagar.