Two men suspected to be run over by train

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two men were allegedly run over by a suburban train near Egmore on Wednesday. Their bodies were first spotted by a passerby around 5 am on Thursday between the Egmore and Chetpet railway stations. According to police sources, the deceased identified were M Munivel (23) and S Kishore Kumar (27) of Sastri Nagar. While Munivel worked as courier boy, the latter was a tea-master. The police said that on Wednesday evening, the duo informed their relatives that they were going to meet one of their friends in Egmore.

As they did not return home till late evening, the relatives came to the Egmore station in search of them. Later, alerted by some passersby, they found the bodies of two men. Subsequently, a patrolling Kilpauk police team visited the spot and informed the Egmore railway police. The railway police rescued the bodies around 7.30 am and sent them to the government hospital for autopsy. The railway police suspect that while trespassing on the tracks, the duo were hit by a Beach-bound train around 11.55 pm on Wednesday.