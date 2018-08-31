Woman moves SC against order acquitting officer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The recent Madras High Court’s order, which quashed the seven-year-old dowry harassment case against IPS officer RV Varun Kumar, has been challenged in the Supreme Court by the complainant G Priyadarshini.Her appeal has been listed for hearing in the apex court next week.The case dates back to 2011 when Priyadarshini, who was Varun Kumar’s classmate in the UPSC coaching classes, filed a dowry harassment with the Chennai police against Varun Kumar, who had just joined as an IPS officer in the Tamil Nadu cadre after clearing the exams.

After a prolonged legal battle, the Madras High Court last month quashed the charge-sheet against Varun Kumar and made strong remarks that the entire case was “maliciously instituted”.Priyadarshini said she was forced to approach the Supreme Court since the Tamil Nadu government, which is the prosecuting agency, did not file an appeal against the Madras High Court order.

“I am very disappointed that I had to personally make efforts to appeal in the Supreme Court. Though Tamil Nadu police have been investigating this case for seven years, the state government has made no efforts to take this issue to the apex court. I have been running from pillar to post so that other women do not face the problem of dowry,” said Priyadarshini to Express.